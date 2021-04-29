SBI, ICICI Bank, PNB warn customers against online fraudsters

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a bid to ensure safety of the hard earned money of its customers, various Indian banks have issued warning messages against the online fraudsters. In their respective messages to the customers, these banks said that during the Covid-19 restrictions, online fraudsters are indulged in online phishing through QR Code scanner, phishing email attack through luring emails with offers that are hard to believe, fake customer care calls for KYC asking to divulge credit card, debit card PIN or CVV number or customer ID, etc. They have advised their customers to remain away from such emails, QR code scanners and fake customer care callers as these are some major phishing tools that cyber criminals are using these days. They said in unison that none of the banks ask for credentials like bank customer ID, debit or credit card PIN or CVV number, etc.

Similarly, Punjab National Bank (PNB) warned its customers from the phishing email attack with offers that are hard to believe. They advised PNB customers to stay away from such phishing e-mails as a single click will lead to loss of money from their bank account.

In series of tweets, ICICI Bank too warned its customers from sharing their banking credentials like customer ID, credit or debit card PIN and CVV numbers, etc.

ICICI Bank asked its customers to note that Banks will never ask for confidential data like login and transaction password, One Time Password (OTP), Unique Reference No. (URN), etc.