SBI instant savings account online: Eligibility, benefits, features explained

State Bank of India (SBI) has a facility of insta savings account for customers who want to open an instant savings bank account online. For opening this instant account, an user is required to have a valid Aadhaar number, permanent account number (PAN), an active mobile number linked to Aadhaar number and an active email address.

Here is how you can open an SBI Insta Saving Bank Account:

1) Download the YONO app.

2) After that, you will receive a one time password (OTP).

3) Submit OTP, and fill other relevant details.

4) Now, enter your PAN and Aadhaar number

5) The account holder will get his/her account activated instantly, once the process is complete.

Here is all you need to know about the Aadhaar-based SBI online savings account:

‘SBI Insta Saving Bank Account’ will offer complete paperless and instant digital savings account opening experience.

SBI will also issue basic personalized RuPay ATM-cum-debit card to all the new account holders of Insta Saving Bank Account.

The nomination facility is available for SBI Insta Saving Bank Account holders.

SBI Insta Saving Bank Account holders will also get the facility of SBI Quick Missed call service along with SMS alerts.

Customers will have the flexibility to upgrade to full KYC by visiting their nearest SBI branch within one year’s time. SBI is the largest commercial bank in terms of assets, deposits, branches, customers, and employees. The bank commands nearly 34% market share in home loans and 33% in the auto loans segment.

