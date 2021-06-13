State Bank of India (SBI) internet banking, YONO and Unified Payments Interface (UPI) services will remain unavailable today as the bank will undertake maintenance activities. "We will be undertaking maintenance activities between 02.40 hrs and 06.40 hours on 13th June," SBI said on Twitter

During this period INB/YONO/YONO Lite/ UPI will be unavailable. We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better banking experience, the State Bank of India said.

We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better banking experience.#InternetBanking #YONOSBI #YONO #ImportantNotice pic.twitter.com/FxegFbT5YP — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) June 12, 2021





Last month, the bank's digital banking platforms, including Yono, Yono lite, internet banking, Unified Payments Interface (UPI) was affected due to maintenance.

SBI has the largest network with over 22,000 branches and more than 57,889 ATMs across the country. As of December 31, 2020, it had 85 million internet banking and 19 million mobile banking users. The bank's number of UPI users stood at 135 million at December-end.

At present, the bank has 35 million registered users of Yono, the digital lending platform.

Meanwhile, the bank has launched a collateral-free unique loan offering – ‘Kavach Personal Loan’. The loan covers expenses of COVID treatment of self and family members of the customer.

Under this scheme, customers can avail of loans up to ₹5 lakh at an effective interest rate of 8.5% per annum for 60 months which is inclusive of three months moratorium. The product is being offered under the collateral-free personal loan category and comes at the cheapest rate of interest under this segment. Reimbursement of expenses already incurred for COVID related medical expenses shall also be provided under the scheme.

