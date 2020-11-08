SBI internet banking, Yono app under upgrade today; avoid using these services

Are you a customer of country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI)? Then please avoid using SBI's internet banking, SBI Yono app or SBI Yono Lite app for today. The bank is upgrading its internet banking platforms. SBI has issued a notice for customers informing that Yono, Yono Lite, and internet banking (INB ) may experience some intermittent issues today ( 8 November) as the bank is upgrading internet banking platform.

In a tweet SBI said: "We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we upgrade our internet banking platform to provide for a better online banking experience."

We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we upgrade our internet banking platform to provide for a better online banking experience.#SBI #StateBankOfIndia #ImportantNotice #InternetBanking #OnlineSBI pic.twitter.com/pYfiC3RJQl — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) November 7, 2020

Along with the tweet, SBI posted the announcement that read," We are upgrading our internet banking platfom for better experience. During this upgrade activity, INB,YONO, YONO lite may experience some intermittent issues on 8th Novemeber 2020. We regret the inconvenience caused and request you to bear with us."

SBI is the largest commercial bank in terms of assets, deposits, branches, customers, and employees. As of June 30, 2020, the bank has a deposit base of over ₹34 lakh crore with a CASA ratio of more than 45% and advances of nearly ₹24 lakh crore. The Bank has the largest network of over 22,100 branches in India with an ATM / CDM network of over 58,500 and total BC outlets of more than 62,200. The number of customers using internet banking facilities is about 76 million and mobile banking services stand a little more than 17 million. The integrated digital and lifestyle platform by SBI - YONO has crossed the landmark of 58 million downloads. YONO which has 26 million registered users, witnesses 5.5 million logins per day along with over 4000 daily disbursals of personal loans, 16,000 YONO Krishi Agri Gold Loans.

