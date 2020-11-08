SBI internet banking, Yono app under upgrade today; avoid using these services

SBI is the largest commercial bank in terms of assets, deposits, branches, customers, and employees. As of June 30, 2020, the bank has a deposit base of over ₹34 lakh crore with a CASA ratio of more than 45% and advances of nearly ₹24 lakh crore. The Bank has the largest network of over 22,100 branches in India with an ATM / CDM network of over 58,500 and total BC outlets of more than 62,200. The number of customers using internet banking facilities is about 76 million and mobile banking services stand a little more than 17 million. The integrated digital and lifestyle platform by SBI - YONO has crossed the landmark of 58 million downloads. YONO which has 26 million registered users, witnesses 5.5 million logins per day along with over 4000 daily disbursals of personal loans, 16,000 YONO Krishi Agri Gold Loans.