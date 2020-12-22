SBI is doing an e-auction of properties. Should you buy?

When buying a property in auction, in most cases, there is a reduced burden of doing the due diligence since the auctioning bank would have already established that the property is legally sound in all aspects or not. However, there are certain other challenges that the buyer may face. The banks are generally not responsible for any physical issues arising from or encumbrances attached to the property. Once the property is auctioned, the responsibility of dealing with any problem arising later lies with the buyer. “The bank only has symbolic possession of the auctioned property and has required paperwork for it; once sold, the buyer might have to deal with possession issues if the house is put out for rent and tenants haven’t vacated the property," said Kanika Gupta Shori, COO and co-founder, Square Yards.