SBI is giving accidental insurance benefit of 2 lakh to these account holders

Country's top lender State Bank of India (SBI) has informed its Jan Dhan account holders that if they apply for 'SBI RuPay Jan Dhan Card' then they can get accident insurance cover up to ₹2 lakh. "It's time to put yourself on the road to success. Apply for SBI RuPay Jandhan card today," SBI said in a tweet.

Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) focuses on coverage of rural as well as urban households. PMJDY is a national mission for financial inclusion to ensure access to financial services, namely, banking/ savings and deposit accounts, remittance, credit, insurance, pension in an affordable manner. PMJDY accounts are exempt from maintaining an average monthly balance, said SBI.

Who can open Jan Dhan account?

Any Indian citizen, whose age is 10 years or more, can open a Jan Dhan account. You can also transfer your basic savings account to the Jan Dhan Yojana account.

Documents required for opening PMJDY

If Aadhaar Card/Aadhaar Number or proof of possession of Aadhar is available then no other documents are required. If the address has changed, then a self-certification of current address is sufficient.

If Aadhaar Card is not available, then any one of the following Officially Valid Documents (OVD) is required: Voter ID Card, Driving License, Passport & NREGA Card. If these documents also contain your address, it can serve both as "Proof of Identity and Address".

If a person does not have any of the "officially valid documents" mentioned above, but it is categorized as ‘low risk' by the banks, then he/she can open a bank account in a Bank Branch by submitting any one of the following documents: a) Identity Card with applicant's photograph issued by Central/State Government Departments, Statutory/Regulatory Authorities, Public Sector Undertakings, Scheduled Commercial Banks and Public Financial Institutions; b) Letter issued by a gazette officer, with a duly attested photograph of the person. Special benefits of Jan Dhan account

Interest on deposit.

Accidental insurance cover of ₹ 1 lakh ( ₹ 2 lakh for new PMJDY accounts)

1 lakh ( 2 lakh for new PMJDY accounts) No minimum balance required.

Easy transfer of money across India

Beneficiaries of Government Schemes will get Direct Benefit Transfer in these accounts.

After satisfactory operation of the account for 6 months, an overdraft facility will be permitted, subject to eligibility criteria.

Access to Pension, insurance products. Meanwhile, the government on Wednesday said that a total number of 41.75 crore accounts have been opened under Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) out of which 35.96 crore accounts are operative. This was stated by Anurag Singh Thakur, Union Minister of State for Finance & Corporate Affairs in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha.