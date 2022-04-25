SBI issues digital security guidelines for customers

Listen to this article
NEW DELHI: State Bank of India has come up with comprehensive digital security guidelines for customers to ensure safe and secure transactions.
Following are some of the crucial things to remember and practice while undertaking digital transactions:
Try using unique and complex passwords
Remember to change passwords frequently
Never disclose, store or write down your user ID, passwords or PIN
Remember, Bank never asks for your user ID/passwords/Card No/PIN/Passwords/CVV/OTP
Disable ‘Auto Save’ or ‘Remember’ function in your device to avoid storing of user ID and passwords.
Always look for “https" in the address bar of bank’s website
Avoid performing online banking transactions at public places using open Wi-Fi networks
Always logout and close the browser when you are done with your work.
Try keeping your Mobile PIN and UPI PIN different and random
Do not respond to any unknown UPI requests
Always report those suspicious requests
Always remember that a PIN is needed only for transferring amounts, not for receiving
Instantly disable UPI service on your account if any transaction has happened without you doing it
Debit/Credit Card Security:
Beware of your surroundings while performing ATM or PoS transactions
Cover the keypad while entering the PIN
Always verify the authenticity of e-commerce websites before performing the transactions
Manage your debit card transactions through online Banking
Set a limit for card transactions at e-commerce platforms, POS and ATM both for domestic and international transactions
Strong passwords/ Biometric permission should be enabled on your phones/laptops/tablets
Do not share your Mobile PIN with anyone
Try using biometric authentication wherever feasible
Do not download any unknown app suggested by strangers
Applications should be downloaded only through official stores
Regularly monitor the permissions of critical apps installed in your mobile and keep a track of unnecessary and unused apps
Avoid connecting phones to public wireless networks
Confirm the identity of the person you are interacting with
Do not share your personal/financial information on any social media platform
Do not discuss confidential information in public places and on any social media platforms