SBI issues warning for customers: 'Beware of fraudulent customer care numbers'
SBI has also suggested ways for customers to keep their accounts safe from online fraudsters in a video
State Bank of India (SBI) has issued a fresh advisory warning its customers to remain alert of fraudulent customer care numbers. “Beware of fraudulent customer care numbers. Please refer to the official website of SBI for correct customer care numbers. Refrain from sharing confidential banking information with anyone," SBI said in a tweet.
According to SBI, the customers should not entertain calls from unverified numbers or callers posing as SBI customer care officers. The SBI said that customers must refer to the official website of the bank for correct customer care numbers.
Earlier also the SBI had alerted its customers about fake customer care numbers and fraudulent calls.
SBI has the largest network of 22,230 branches and 64,122 ATMs / CDMs in India with 70,786 BC outlets. The number of customers using internet banking and mobile banking stands at 94.4 million and close to 21 million respectively. The integrated digital and lifestyle platform – YONO SBI, has around 43 million registered users, which witnesses 12 million logins per day. Accelerating the digital agenda, in excess of 27,000 new digital savings bank accounts were opened per day in the quarter ended September 2021. In terms of digital lending, the bank disbursed personal loans worth ₹43,000 crore through the YONO mobile app till Q2 of FY22.
