"In view of difficulties faced by customers due to local lockdown induced by the second wave of COVID-19, State Bank of India (SBI) has decided to permit acceptance of documents for KYC updation through mail or post. Customers will not be required to visit the branch for the purpose of KYC updation. Please ensure that partial freezing of CIFs due to KYC updation is not done up to May 31, 2021," SBI informed its customers.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}