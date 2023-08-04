comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 04 2023 14:23:55
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 578.8 -2%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119.2 0.76%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 455.05 -0.23%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,378.8 0.99%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 616.3 -0.4%
Business News/ Money / Personal Finance/  SBI latest fixed deposit rates 2023: SBI Wecare vs SBI Amrit Kalash. Check FD rates here
Back

State Bank of India has various special fixed deposit (FD) schemes apart from the regular term deposit option. Some of the schemes offered by the country's top lender are SBI We Care for senior citizens, and SBI Amrit Kalash, a limited tenure scheme offering higher interest rates. 

SBI fixed deposit latest interest rates

SBI FDs between 7 days to 10 years will give 3% to 7.1% to general customers. Senior citizens will get 50 basis points (bps) extra on these deposits.

7 days to 45 days - 3%

46 days to 179 days - 4.5%

180 days to 210 days - 5.25%

211 days to less than 1 year - 5.75%

1 year to less than 2 years - 6.8%

2 years to less than 3 years - 7.00%

3 years to less than 5 years - 6.5%

5 years and up to 10 years - 6.5%

400 days (Special Scheme i.e. “ Amrit Kalash") 7.10

SBI Amrit Kalash Deposit scheme

The country`s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) launched a specific tenor scheme of “400 days" (Amrit Kalash) in February. This special FD offers an interest rate of 7.6 per cent to senior citizens and 7.1 per cent to others for a tenure of 400 days. This is going to end on August 15.

SBI Wecare Deposit Scheme

State Bank of India (SBI) has extended its special fixed deposit scheme for senior citizens - SBI WeCare, which offers higher interest rates to the elderly on tenures between 5 years to 10 years. SBI WeCare has been extended to September 30, 2023. The scheme is available on fresh deposits and renewal of maturing deposits. The interest rate offered on SBI Wecare is 7.50%.

SBI Q1 profit jumps over two-fold

The country's biggest bank SBI on Friday posted over a two-fold jump in standalone net profit at 16,884 crore for the first quarter of the current financial year, helped by a decline in bad loans and an improvement in interest income. SBI reported that its deposits grew at 12.00% YoY, out of which CASA Deposit grew by 5.57% YoY. CASA ratio stands at 42.88% as on 30th June 23.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sangeeta Ojha
A business media enthusiast. Writes on personal finance, banking and real estate.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 04 Aug 2023, 02:32 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout