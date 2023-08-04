SBI Wecare Deposit Scheme

State Bank of India (SBI) has extended its special fixed deposit scheme for senior citizens - SBI WeCare, which offers higher interest rates to the elderly on tenures between 5 years to 10 years. SBI WeCare has been extended to September 30, 2023. The scheme is available on fresh deposits and renewal of maturing deposits. The interest rate offered on SBI Wecare is 7.50%.