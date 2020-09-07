SBI launches Children’s Benefit Fund, with provision for gold and global equity

Such funds work for people who have specific goals but are not able to create a separate bucket for them. “Solution-oriented funds like the current launch work best for people who have particular goals in mind like child's higher education and are unable to allocate their other investments to those goals in a dedicated manner. Children's benefit funds are normally conservatively managed with a large-cap bias in equity and AAA in debt than what an investor will get from a standard multi-cap scheme. However, in this case the wide universe of gold, real estate investment trusts and international equity is a welcome feature," said Mrin Agarwal, founder, Finsafe India Pvt. Ltd, and co-founder Womantra.