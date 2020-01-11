State Bank of India (SBI) offers a number of facilities to its customers. One such is a helpline called SBI Quick. With SBI Quick, services can be requested by sending an SMS or giving a missed call. SBI customers can check the bank account balance, mini statement, request for cheque books, account statement of the last six months, home loan and education interest certificates, etc with this app. The latest feature to be added to SBI Quick app, is SBI Bank Holiday Calendar. With SBI Bank Holiday Calendar, you can view bank holidays based on states through this simple and intuitive app. This app lists all SBI bank holidays state/UT wise and circle-wise observed as per Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.

"With the SBI Bank Holiday Calendar app easily accessible though the SBI Quick App, experience the ease of accessing a single app for your SBI needs! Download the latest version of the SBI Quick app from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store." SBI had tweeted.

Users having Android, Windows, iOS or Blackberry phone can download ‘SBI Quick’ application from the respective app stores.With this app you need not remember the various keywords and mobile numbers. Once app is installed, internet connection is not required to use SBI Quick, as the communication would happen over SMS or Missed Call.

SBI holiday calendar is now in SBI Quick app.

How to register for SBI Quick

-Send SMS, ‘REG Account Number’ to 09223488888 from the registered mobile number for that particular account.

-After that a confirmation message will be received indicating successful/unsuccessful registration.

-If successful then you can start using the services.

For account balance enquiry

You may give a Missed Call or send an SMS ‘BAL’ to 09223766666

For mini statement

You may give a Missed Call or send an SMS ‘MSTMT’ to 09223866666

SBI cheque book request

Send SMS ‘CHQREQ’ to 09223588888. Customers will receive an SMS. Send consent SMS ‘CHQACC<space>Y<space>6-digit number received in SMS’ to 09223588888 within 2 hours of receipt of SMS for further processing.

Home Loan interest certificate

Send SMS HLI <space> <Account Number> <space> <code> to 09223588888

SBI debit-cum-ATM card blocking

A customer can block the SBI debit-cum-ATM card linked to the registered account in case of loss/theft. To block atm card, send an SMS from the registered mobile number as ‘BLOCK<space>XXXX’ to 567676. XXXX represents the last 4 digits of the card number. Following the acceptance of blocking request, users will get a confirmatory SMS alert that contains the ticket number, date and time of blocking.

SBI Quick is available for savings account, current account, overdraft account and cash credit accounts.

How is SBI Quick different from State Bank Anywhere or State Bank Freedom

-You don’t need a login ID, password to use this facility. Just one time registration from the mobile number recorded with the bank for that particular account.

-SBI Quick does not provide any financial transactional services. Unlike State Bank Anywhere or State Bank Freedom there are no transaction services available.