SBI launches special fixed deposit (FD) scheme: Ten things to know about SBI Green Rupee Term Deposit (SGRTD)
State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest Bank has launched a special fixed deposit (FD) scheme. SBI Green Rupee Term Deposit (SGRTD) has been launched to mobilise funds to support environment-friendly initiatives and projects, thereby fostering the growth of a green finance ecosystem in India, as per the release shared by the bank