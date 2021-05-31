Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021-22: The third tranche of Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021-22 has opened for subscription today. The issue is priced slightly higher from the previous one but the State Bank of India (SBI) has strongly recommended gold investors to subscribe the third tranche of Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021-22. The largest Indian commercial bank listed out 6 golden reasons to subscribe for the third tranche of Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme.

SBI informed about the six golden reasons to buy Sovereign Gold Bond through a tweet citing, "Planning to invest in Gold? Here are 6 golden reasons to invest in Sovereign Gold Bonds. SBI customers can invest in these bonds on http://onlinesbi.com under e-services."

Those six golden reasons listed out by SBI are as follows:

1] Assured return of 2.5% per annum payable half-yearly;

2] Secure, no storage hassles like physical gold;

3] Liquidity: Tradable on exchanges;

4] No GST and making charges unlike in physical gold;

5] Can be used as collateral for loans; and

6] No Capital Gain Tax on redemption.

Those who intend to bid for the third tranche of Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021-22, can bid for one gram of gold priced at ₹4,889 per gm against ₹4,842 per gm in the previous issue of Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme. Online bidders will get ₹50 discount that means online bidders will have to pay ₹4,839 for 1 gm of gold. Interested bidders can bid for the gold bond till 4th June 2021 and the Certificate of Bond will be issued on 8th June 2021.

