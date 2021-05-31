SBI lists out 6 golden reasons to subscribe Sovereign Gold Bond series III

Those who intend to bid for the third tranche of Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021-22, can bid for one gram of gold priced at ₹4,889 per gm against ₹4,842 per gm in the previous issue of Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme. Online bidders will get ₹50 discount that means online bidders will have to pay ₹4,839 for 1 gm of gold. Interested bidders can bid for the gold bond till 4th June 2021 and the Certificate of Bond will be issued on 8th June 2021.

