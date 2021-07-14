SBI lists out 6 reasons why you should invest in Sovereign Gold Bond scheme

The Sovereign Gold Bond scheme is open for subscription till 16th July 2021. As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) notification, the price offered in this Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021-22 — Series IV is ₹4,807 per gm. The Government of India (GoI), in consultation with the RBI, has decided to offer a discount of ₹50 per gram less than the nominal value to those investors applying online and the payment against the application is made through digital mode. For such investors, the issue price of Gold Bond is ₹4,757 per gm.

SBI take on Sovereign Gold Bond scheme 2021-22 series four

However, to enhance interest of the gold investors in this GoI-backed gold investment scheme, the State Bank of India (SBI) has listed out six golden reasons that are enough for an investor to invest in this scheme. To inform SBI customers about the benefits of this gold bond scheme, SBI tweeted, "Planning to invest in Gold? Here are 6 golden reasons to invest in Sovereign Gold Bonds. SBI customers can invest in these bonds on http://onlinesbi.com under e-services."

Planning to invest in Gold?

Here are 6 golden reasons to invest in Sovereign Gold Bonds.

SBI customers can invest in these bonds on https://t.co/YMhpMw26SR under e-services.



Know more: https://t.co/H4BpchStDa#Gold #GoldBond #SGBWithSBI #SovereignGoldBonds pic.twitter.com/j2lqqSelBE — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) July 12, 2021

SBI tweet listed out the following 6 golden reasons on why you should invest in Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021-22 series four:

1] Assured return nature: Assured returns of 2.50 per cent per annum payable half-yearly;

2] Exemption from capital gain tax: No capital gain tax on redemption;

3] Loan facility: Can be used as collaterals for loans;

4] No storage problem: Secure, no storage hassles like physical gold;

5] Liquidity: Tradable on exchanges; and

6] Freedom from GST, making charges: No GST and making charges unlike in physical gold.

So, the SBI is trying to inform that one should not invest in Sovereign Gold Bond scheme keeping its eye on returns only. One should look at other savings he or she would be having while investing in this GoI-backed gold investment scheme.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.