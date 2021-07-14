Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Money >Personal Finance >SBI lists out 6 reasons why you should invest in Sovereign Gold Bond scheme

SBI lists out 6 reasons why you should invest in Sovereign Gold Bond scheme

Premium
Sovereign Gold Bond scheme 2021-22 series four: The GoI, in consultation with the RBI, has decided to offer a discount of 50 per gram less than the nominal value to those investors applying online and the payment against the application is made through digital mode.
2 min read . 10:17 AM IST Livemint, Edited By Asit Manohar

  • Price offered in this Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021-22 — Series IV is 4,807 per gm

The Sovereign Gold Bond scheme is open for subscription till 16th July 2021. As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) notification, the price offered in this Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021-22 — Series IV is 4,807 per gm. The Government of India (GoI), in consultation with the RBI, has decided to offer a discount of 50 per gram less than the nominal value to those investors applying online and the payment against the application is made through digital mode. For such investors, the issue price of Gold Bond is 4,757 per gm.

The Sovereign Gold Bond scheme is open for subscription till 16th July 2021. As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) notification, the price offered in this Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021-22 — Series IV is 4,807 per gm. The Government of India (GoI), in consultation with the RBI, has decided to offer a discount of 50 per gram less than the nominal value to those investors applying online and the payment against the application is made through digital mode. For such investors, the issue price of Gold Bond is 4,757 per gm.

SBI take on Sovereign Gold Bond scheme 2021-22 series four

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

SBI take on Sovereign Gold Bond scheme 2021-22 series four

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

However, to enhance interest of the gold investors in this GoI-backed gold investment scheme, the State Bank of India (SBI) has listed out six golden reasons that are enough for an investor to invest in this scheme. To inform SBI customers about the benefits of this gold bond scheme, SBI tweeted, "Planning to invest in Gold? Here are 6 golden reasons to invest in Sovereign Gold Bonds. SBI customers can invest in these bonds on http://onlinesbi.com under e-services."

SBI tweet listed out the following 6 golden reasons on why you should invest in Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021-22 series four:

1] Assured return nature: Assured returns of 2.50 per cent per annum payable half-yearly;

2] Exemption from capital gain tax: No capital gain tax on redemption;

`

3] Loan facility: Can be used as collaterals for loans;

4] No storage problem: Secure, no storage hassles like physical gold;

5] Liquidity: Tradable on exchanges; and

6] Freedom from GST, making charges: No GST and making charges unlike in physical gold.

So, the SBI is trying to inform that one should not invest in Sovereign Gold Bond scheme keeping its eye on returns only. One should look at other savings he or she would be having while investing in this GoI-backed gold investment scheme.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!