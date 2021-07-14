SBI lists out 6 reasons why you should invest in Sovereign Gold Bond scheme

The Sovereign Gold Bond scheme is open for subscription till 16th July 2021. As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) notification, the price offered in this Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021-22 — Series IV is ₹4,807 per gm. The Government of India (GoI), in consultation with the RBI, has decided to offer a discount of ₹50 per gram less than the nominal value to those investors applying online and the payment against the application is made through digital mode. For such investors, the issue price of Gold Bond is ₹4,757 per gm.