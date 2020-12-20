SBI mega e-auction for properties: Check date, eligibility and other details

State Bank of India (SBI) is all set to conduct an electronic auction (e-auction) for the mortgage properties on December 30. So, if you are planning to buy home at a very lower price from the existing market standards, you have a chance now. The properties offered by the SBI e-auction will include all kinds of properties like housing, residential, commercial, industrial, etc. These properties belong to those bank loan defaulters who failed to repay SBI loans and SBI is trying to get its money back by selling those properties in this mega e-auction. "Looking for properties to invest? ! Register for SBI Mega E-Auction," country's top lender said in a tweet.