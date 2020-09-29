The lender puts up the mortgage properties of defaulters to recover the bank dues. "We at SBI are very transparent when putting immovable properties, mortgaged with the bank or attached by court order to auction, by furnishing all the relevant details that can make it an attractive proposition for bidders to participate in the auctions. We also incorporate all relevant details and state whether the same is freehold or leasehold, give its measurement, location etc., including other relevant details in the public notices issued for auctioning," the bank mentioned.