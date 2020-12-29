SBI mega property e-auction across India starts tomorrow: 10 things to know

Are you planning to buy a new house or invest in a property? There is some good news for you as State Bank of India (SBI) will be doing an e-auction of properties tomorrow (30 December). The e-auction will include both residential and commercial properties. Generally, the bank auctions mortgaged properties of defaulters in a bid to recover the dues. "Planning to buy a new property? We've got good news for you. Register for SBI Mega E-Auction," country's top lender said in a tweet.