SBI mega property e-auction across India starts today: Key things to know

State Bank of India (SBI) is all set to conduct an electronic auction (e-auction) for the mortgage properties today, 5 March. The properties offered by the SBI e-auction will include all kinds of properties like housing, residential, commercial, industrial, etc. "Your dream home beckons! Attend SBI Mega E-Auction and place your best bid to buy a property at an amazing deal," SBI said in a tweet.

  • SBI has put up the mortgage assets of loan defaulters to recover the dues through this e-auction and has published the advertisement in the leading newspapers along with its social media handles - Facebook, Twitter, Instagram etc.
  • The bidding price will be lower than the actual market value. During the mega e-auction, individuals will have the opportunity to bid for residential, commercial and industrial properties.

Requirements for participating in SBI mega e-auction:

  • EMD for the particular property as mentioned in the e-auction notice.
  • KYC documents need to be submitted to the concerned SBI branch.
  • Valid digital signature: Bidders may approach e-auctioneers or any other authorised agency to obtain a digital signature.
  • Once the bidder submits the EMD deposit and KYC documents to the concerned branch, their registered login ID and password will be sent via email id by e-auctioneers.
  • Bidders need to login and bid during the auction hours on the date of e-auction as per auction rules.

