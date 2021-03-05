1 min read.Updated: 05 Mar 2021, 07:13 AM IST Edited By Sangeeta Ojha
SBI mega property e-auction: The bidding price will be lower than the actual market value
SBI has put up the mortgage assets of loan defaulters to recover the dues through this e-auction
State Bank of India (SBI) is all set to conduct an electronic auction (e-auction) for the mortgage properties today, 5 March. The properties offered by the SBI e-auction will include all kinds of properties like housing, residential, commercial, industrial, etc. "Your dream home beckons! Attend SBI Mega E-Auction and place your best bid to buy a property at an amazing deal," SBI said in a tweet.
Your dream home beckons! Attend SBI Mega E-Auction and place your best bid to buy a property at an amazing deal.
SBI has put up the mortgage assets of loan defaulters to recover the dues through this e-auction and has published the advertisement in the leading newspapers along with its social media handles - Facebook, Twitter, Instagram etc.
The bidding price will be lower than the actual market value. During the mega e-auction, individuals will have the opportunity to bid for residential, commercial and industrial properties.