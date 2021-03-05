Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Money >Personal Finance >SBI mega property e-auction across India starts today: Key things to know

SBI mega property e-auction across India starts today: Key things to know

SBI mega property e-auction across India starts today.
1 min read . 07:13 AM IST Edited By Sangeeta Ojha

  • SBI mega property e-auction: The bidding price will be lower than the actual market value
  • SBI has put up the mortgage assets of loan defaulters to recover the dues through this e-auction

State Bank of India (SBI) is all set to conduct an electronic auction (e-auction) for the mortgage properties today, 5 March. The properties offered by the SBI e-auction will include all kinds of properties like housing, residential, commercial, industrial, etc. "Your dream home beckons! Attend SBI Mega E-Auction and place your best bid to buy a property at an amazing deal," SBI said in a tweet.

State Bank of India (SBI) is all set to conduct an electronic auction (e-auction) for the mortgage properties today, 5 March. The properties offered by the SBI e-auction will include all kinds of properties like housing, residential, commercial, industrial, etc. "Your dream home beckons! Attend SBI Mega E-Auction and place your best bid to buy a property at an amazing deal," SBI said in a tweet.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

  • SBI has put up the mortgage assets of loan defaulters to recover the dues through this e-auction and has published the advertisement in the leading newspapers along with its social media handles - Facebook, Twitter, Instagram etc.
  • The bidding price will be lower than the actual market value. During the mega e-auction, individuals will have the opportunity to bid for residential, commercial and industrial properties.

Also Read | India’s vaccine rollout changes gear

Requirements for participating in SBI mega e-auction:

  • EMD for the particular property as mentioned in the e-auction notice.
  • KYC documents need to be submitted to the concerned SBI branch.
  • Valid digital signature: Bidders may approach e-auctioneers or any other authorised agency to obtain a digital signature.
  • Once the bidder submits the EMD deposit and KYC documents to the concerned branch, their registered login ID and password will be sent via email id by e-auctioneers.
  • Bidders need to login and bid during the auction hours on the date of e-auction as per auction rules.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.