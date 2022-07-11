SBI MF offers rollover option for one of its fixed maturity plans

As per the notice dated July 8, investors will be informed – detailed letter intimating about the roll-over and consent letter will be sent by post / email to the unitholder. Unitholders have to indicate their concurrence by submitting the signed consent letter along with the letter intimating about the rollover to the nearest official point of acceptance of SBI Mutual Fund by 3:00 p:m on the existing maturity date of the scheme. The consent letter can also be downloaded from the fund house’s website. You can also provide consent by sending an email to sbimfrollover@camsonline.com from your registered email ID, mentioning your name, folio number and scheme / plan, and opting for partial or full rollover. In case of partial rollover, the number of units or the amount to be rolled over has to be mentioned. If the consent is not received by the indicated time and date, your investment in the scheme will be redeemed at the applicable NAV as on the existing maturity date of July 14.

