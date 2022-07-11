SBI MF offers rollover option for one of its fixed maturity plans

SBI MF offers rollover option for one of its fixed maturity plans2 min read . 07:34 PM IST
- This has been done in investor interest given the macro-economic conditions and regulatory environment and factors affecting liquidity and interest rates
SBI Mutual Fund is offering the option of rollover, that is, extension of the maturity date for one of its fixed maturity plans, SBI Fixed Maturity Plan – Series 3 (1179 Days) from the existing date of July 14, 2022 to August 1, 2023.
SBI Mutual Fund is offering the option of rollover, that is, extension of the maturity date for one of its fixed maturity plans, SBI Fixed Maturity Plan – Series 3 (1179 Days) from the existing date of July 14, 2022 to August 1, 2023.
According to the notice cum addendum on the mutual fund house’ website, this has been done in investor interest given the macro-economic conditions and regulatory environment and factors affecting liquidity and interest rates.
According to the notice cum addendum on the mutual fund house’ website, this has been done in investor interest given the macro-economic conditions and regulatory environment and factors affecting liquidity and interest rates.
As per the notice dated July 8, investors will be informed – detailed letter intimating about the roll-over and consent letter will be sent by post / email to the unitholder. Unitholders have to indicate their concurrence by submitting the signed consent letter along with the letter intimating about the rollover to the nearest official point of acceptance of SBI Mutual Fund by 3:00 p:m on the existing maturity date of the scheme. The consent letter can also be downloaded from the fund house’s website. You can also provide consent by sending an email to sbimfrollover@camsonline.com from your registered email ID, mentioning your name, folio number and scheme / plan, and opting for partial or full rollover. In case of partial rollover, the number of units or the amount to be rolled over has to be mentioned. If the consent is not received by the indicated time and date, your investment in the scheme will be redeemed at the applicable NAV as on the existing maturity date of July 14.
According to the release, the units of the FMP are listed on the exchanges and will be suspended for trading as per stock exchange requirements, till the roll over is completed.
An FMP is a mutual fund scheme with a fixed tenure that invests its corpus in debt instruments maturing in line with the tenure of the scheme. It is suitable for those whose investment horizon matches the maturity of the FMP and do not want to be impacted by interest rate risk.