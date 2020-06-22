SBI MF plans to hike insurance cover for its children’s benefit fund

Side pocketing is the separation of a part of the portfolio in lieu of bad debt. In addition, Sebi’s recent risk containment rules for debt funds such as exposure to unlisted debt have been included in the scheme information document (SID). A lock in of five years or until the child attains the age of 18, whichever is earlier has been put into place, as per Sebi’s rules for children’s schemes. Once the child becomes 18, the parent cannot transact in the scheme for the child. All transactions get suspended till the child completes know your customer (KYV) formalities. Thereafter, the child can operate the scheme himself or herself.