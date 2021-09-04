Regardless of bullish, bearish or sideways market trends, mutual fund SIP (Systematic Investment Plan) is such an investment tool that can be started anytime. According to tax and investment experts, for a medium to long-term SIP, an investor's money gets averaged out at the time of redemption. So, chances of losing principal in medium to long-term mutual fund SIP investments are less. In fact, if chosen properly, one goes on to book robust gains on one’s mutual fund investment. SBI mutual funds — SBI Technology Opportunities Fund, SBI Focused Equity and SBI Magnum Equity ESG Fund — are glaring example of it. In the last 5 years, these SBI mutual funds have given stellar return to both onetime lump sum investors and SIP investors. These SBI mutual funds have not just beaten the rise in inflation in the last 5 years; they have beaten the returns given by fixed income instruments by a huge margin.

Here we list out full details of above-mentioned SBI mutual funds' performance in last 5 years:

1] SBI Technology Opportunities Fund: As per the Value Research data, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh lump sum amount 5 years ago, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹3.26 lakh today. However, for SIP investors, who started their ₹10,000 monthly SIP in this SBI mutual fund 5 years ago, the absolute value of their investment today would have been ₹14.51 lakh.

2] SBI Focused Equity: This SBI mutual fund has also given stellar return to both onetime and monthly SIP investors. As per the Value Research data, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh lump sum amount 5 years ago in SBI Focused Equity plan, the absolute value of its investment today would have been ₹2.19 lakh while for ₹10,000 monthly SIP investors, the absolute value of their investment would have been ₹10.23 lakh today.

3] SBI Magnum Equity ESG Fund: This mutual fund plan offered by SBI is among the top yielding mutual fund plans in the last 5 years. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh lump sum amount in this SBI plan 5 years ago, the absolute value of one's money today would have been ₹1.93 lakh. However, in the case of monthly SIP of ₹10,000 started 5 years ago in SBI Magnum Equity ESG Fund, the Value Research data says that absolute value of investor's money today would have been ₹9.68 lakh.

