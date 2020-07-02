SBI new ATM withdrawal rules: Transaction limits, charges and other details

State Bank of India (SBI) has revised its ATM withdrawal rules. SBI customers should be aware that the relaxation given by the bank for 3 months, which expired on 30 June, has not been extended. In view of the coronavirus pandemic, SBI had waived service charges for all ATM transactions made on SBI ATMs as well as other bank ATMs on account of exceeding free number of transactions. "In view of the announcement made by Finance Minister on 24th March, State Bank of India has decided to waive ATM charges for all ATM transactions made on SBI ATMs and other bank ATMs on account of exceeding free number of transactions up to 30th June," the announcement was posted on SBI's official website.