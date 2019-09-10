The State Bank of India (SBI) has revised interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) across maturities effective today, 10th September 2019. The bank has cut the retail term deposit rates by up to 20-25 bps across tenors, and the bulk term deposit rates by up to 10-20 bps across tenors. After the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) August monetary policy review, this is the second interest rate cut by the SBI. Soon after the August policy review, the SBI had cut retail FD rates by 10 to 50 basis points across maturities on 26th August. Speaking to news agency PTI on the sidelines of an event, bank chairman Rajnish Kumar said there will be further "softening" in the rates by the bank going forward, and affirmed its commitment to support the economy till there is credit demand.

After the latest revision, SBI will now give 4.50% to 6.70% interest on FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years. SBI is offering 4.50% and 5.50% interest for FDs maturing in 7 days to 45 days and 46 days to 179 days respectively. For deposits maturing in 180 days to less than 1 year, SBI will give 5.80% interest. For FDs maturing in 1 year to less than 2 year, SBI will give 6.50% interest. SBI has reduced the interest rate on term deposits maturing in 2 years to less than 3 years by 25 basis points. SBI will now give 6.25% interest on FDs maturing in 2 years to less than 3 years. However, SBI has kept the rate unchanged on long-term FDs. Deposits maturing in 3 years to less than 5 years will fetch an interest rate of 6.25% and FDs maturing in five years to ten years will also continue to give 6.25% interest. Senior citizens continue to get an additional 50 basis points over the FD interest rates.

SBI latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public effective 10 September

7 days to 45 days 4.50%

46 days to 179 days 5.50%

180 days to 210 days 5.80%

211 days to less than 1 year 5.80%

1 year to less than 2 year 6.50%

2 years to less than 3 years 6.25%

3 years to less than 5 years 6.25%

5 years and up to 10 years 6.25%

Axis Bank latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public

Axis Bank is offering 3.50% rate of interest on FDs with maturity between 7 days and 29 days, 5.50% for FDs maturing between 30 days and 45 days, and 5.75% for FDs between 46 days to less than 5 months. For deposits maturing in 5 months to less than 6 months, the bank gives 6.00% interest. For FDs maturing in 6 months to less than 9 months, Axis Bank offers an interest rate of 6.25%. For FDs maturities tenure 9 months to less than 10 months, the bank gives 6.50% interest. Axis Bank pays interest rate of 6.75% on FDs between 10 months to 1 year. Axis Bank pays interest rate of 7.00% on FDs between 1 year to less than 1 year 25 days. The bank pays the highest interest rate, i.e. 7.10% on deposits maturing in less than 14 months. Term deposits maturing in 14 months to less than 2 years will fetch you an interest rate of 6.85% in Axis Bank. On FDs between 2 years to less than 3 years, Axis Bank is paying 6.85%. On FDs between 3 years to less than 5 years, Axis Bank is paying 6.85%, whereas, for the deposits maturing in 5 years to ten years, the bank is giving 6.75% interest.

7 days to 14 days-3.50%

15 days to 29 days-3.50%

30 days to 45 days-5.50%

46 days to 60 days-5.75%

61 days < 3 months-5.75%

3 months < 4 months-5.75%

4 months < 5 months-5.75%

5 months < 6 months-6.00%

6 months < 7 months-6.25%

7 months < 8 months-6.25%

8 months < 9 months-6.25%

9 months < 10 months-6.50%

10 months < 11 months-6.75%

11 months < 1 year-6.75%

1 year < 1 year 5 days-7.00%

1 year 5 days < 1 year 11 days-7.00%

1 year 11 days < 1 year 25 days-7.00%

1 year 25 days < 13 months-7.10%

13 months < 14 months-7.10%

14 months < 15 months-6.85%

15 months < 16 months-6.85%

16 months < 17 months-6.85%

17 months < 18 months-6.85%

18 Months < 2 years-6.85%

2 years < 30 months-6.85%

30 months < 3 years-6.85%

3 years < 5 years-6.85%

5 years to 10 years-6.75%

ICICI Bank latest FD interest rates for general public (below ₹2 crore)

ICICI Bank offers fixed deposits from maturities ranging from 7 days to 10 years. According to the latest ICICI Bank FD rates, the bank is offering 4% interest rate on short-term deposits between 7 days and 14 days. For 15 days to 29 days maturity FDs, ICICI Bank is offering 4.25%, 30 days to 45 days 5.25%, 46 days to 60 days 5.75%, 61 days to 90 days 5.75%, 91 days to 120 days 5.75%, 185 days to 289 days 6.25% and 290 days to less than 1 year 6.50%. For FDs between 1 year to 389 days, ICICI Bank gives 6.70%, 390 days to less than 18 months 6.80%, 18 months to 2 years 7.10%, 2 years 1 day up to 3 years 7.10%, 3 years 1 day up to 5 years 7.00%, and 5 years 1 day up to 10 years 7.00%.

7 days to 14 days 4.00%

15 days to 29 days 4.25%

30 days to 45 days 5.25%

46 days to 60 days 5.75%

61 days to 90 days 5.75%

91 days to 120 days 5.75%

121 days to 184 days 5.75%

185 days to 289 days 6.25%

290 days to less than 1 year 6.50%

1 year to 389 days 6.70%

390 days to less than 18 months 6.80%

18 months to 2 years 7.10%

2 years 1 day upto 3 years 7.10%

3 years 1 day upto 5 years 7%

5 years 1 day upto 10 years 7%

5 Years Tax saver FD 7%

HDFC Bank latest FD interest rates for general public (below ₹2 crore)

HDFC Bank is offering an interest rate of 3.50%, 4.25% and 5.15% on fixed deposits maturing in 7 to 14 days, 15 to 29 days and 30-45 days respectively. On 46 days to 6 months deposits, the bank offers 5.65% interest. For maturities period 6 months 1 day to 9 months and 9 months 1 day to less than 1 year, the bank gives 6.25 % and 6.35% interest respectively.HDFC Bank is offering an interest of 6.90% on deposits with one-year maturity. For deposits maturing in 1 year to 2 years, the bank is offering an interest rate of 6.80%. For 2 to 3 years FDs, HDFC Bank gives 7.10% interest. Long-term FDs maturing in more than 3 years to ten years will fetch an interest rate of 7% with HDFC Bank.

7 to 14 days-3.50%

15 to 29 days-4.25%

30 to 45 days-5.15%

46 to 60 days-5.65%

61 to 90 days-5.65%

91 days to 6 months-5.65%

6 months 1 day to 9 months-6.25%

9 months 1 day to less than 1 year-6.35%

1 year-6.90%

1 year 1 day to 2 years-6.80%

2 years 1 day to 3 years-7.10%

3 year 1 day to 5 years-7.00%

5 years 1 day to 10 years-7.00%