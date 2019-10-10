State Bank of India (SBI) has slashed interest rates on fixed deposits (FD) on select maturities with effect from today, 10th October 2019. The cut in FD rate follows a 25 bps reduction in repo rate by the Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) last week. For FDs maturing in 7 days to 45 days and 46 days to 179 days, SBI gives 4.50% and 5.50% interest respectively. For FDs maturing in 180 days to 210 days and 211 days to less than 1 year, the bank offers an interest rate of 5.80%. SBI has slashed the interest rate on deposits maturing in 1 year to less than 2 years by 10 basis points, now these deposits will give you an interest rate of 6.40%. For FDs maturing in 2 years to 10 years, SBI will give 6.25% interest.

SBI latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public effective 10 October

7 days to 45 days-4.50%

46 days to 179 days-5.50%

180 days to 210 days-5.80%

211 days to less than 1 year-5.8%

1 year to less than 2 year-6.4%

2 years to less than 3 years-6.25%

3 years to less than 5 years-6.25%

5 years and up to 10 years-6.25%

HDFC Bank latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public

HDFC Bank offers 3.50% interest rate deposits between 7 days and 14 days. For 15 days to 29 days maturity FDs, HDFC Bank is offering 4.25%, 30 days to 45 days 5.15%, 46 days to 6 months 5.65%, six months one day to nine months 6.25% and nine months one day to less than 1 year 6.35%. For FDs with maturity period 1 year and 2 years, the bank gives 6.60% interest. For deposits maturing in 2 years 1 day to 3 years, HDFC Bank gives the highest interest rate at 7%. For FDs maturing in 3 years 1 day to 10 years, the bank will offer an interest rate of 6.90%

7 to 14 days-3.50%

15 to 29 days-4.25%

30 to 45 days-5.15%

46 to 60 days-5.65%

61 to 90 days-5.65%

91 days to 6 months-5.65%

6 months 1 day to 9 months-6.25%

9 months 1 day to less than 1 year-6.35%

1 year- 6.60%

1 year 1 day to 2 years-6.60%

2 years 1 day to 3 years-7.00%

3 year 1 day to 5 years-6.90%

5 years 1 day to 10 years-7.00%

Axis Bank latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public

Axis Bank has revised interest rates on FDs with effect from 4th October. Axis Bank offers FDs across different tenures, ranging from 7 days to 10 years. Axis Bank is offering 3.50% interest on FDs between 7 days to 14 days. On FDs between 15 days to 29 days and 30 days to 45 days, Axis Bank is offering 4.00% and 5.20% interest respectively. For 46 days to less than 3 months, the interest rate is 5.65%. For FDs with 3 months to less than 6 months, Axis Bank will give 5.75% interest now. On FDs maturing between 6 months to less than 9 months, the bank is giving an interest rate of 6.25%. For FDs maturities tenure 9 months to less than 11 months 25 days, Axis Bank gives 6.35% interest. For deposits maturing in 11 months 25 days to less than 1 year, Axis Bank will pay an interest rate of 6.70%. Axis Bank pays interest rate of 6.60% on FDs between 1 year to less than 1 year 25 days. Term deposits maturing in 1 year 25 days to less than 18 months will fetch you an interest rate of 6.70%. For FDs maturing in 18 months to less than 2 years, Axis Bank is giving 6.80% interest. Axis Bank will give 7.00% interest on FDs maturing in 2 years and 3 years. For deposits with maturity period 3 and 10 years, the bank will now give 6.75% interest.

7 days to 14 days 3.50%

15 days to 29 days 4.00%

30 days to 45 days 5.20%

46 days to 60 days 5.65%

61 days < 3 months 5.65%

3 months < 4 months 5.75%

4 months < 5 months 5.75%

5 months < 6 months 5.75%

6 months < 7 months 6.25%

7 months < 8 months 6.25%

8 months < 9 months 6.25%

9 months < 10 months 6.35%

10 months < 11 months 6.35%

11 months < 11 months 25 days 6.35%

11 months 25 days < 1 year 6.70%

1 year < 1 year 5 days 6.60%

1 year 5 days < 1 year 11 days 6.60%

1 year 11 days < 1 year 25 days 6.60%

1 year 25 days < 13 months 6.70%

13 months < 14 months 6.70%

14 months < 15 months 6.70%

15 months < 16 months 6.70%

16 months < 17 months 6.70%

17 months < 18 months 6.70%

18 Months < 2 years 6.80%

2 years < 30 months 7.00%

30 months < 3 years 7.00%

3 years < 5 years 6.75%

5 years to 10 years 6.75%

PNB latest FD interest rates from 7 days to 1 year (less than ₹2 crore)

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has revised interest rates on fixed deposits (FD) with effect from 1st October. PNB is offering an interest rate ranging between 4.5% and 6.5% on fixed deposits maturing in the range of 7 days to 10 years. PNB is offering an interest rate of 4.5% on 7-45 day fixed deposits and it goes up 5.5% on 46- to 179-day FDs. On 180 days to 270 days FDs, PNB is paying 6% respectively. PNB will give 6.00% interest on deposits maturing in 271 days to less than 1 year. Term deposits maturing in 333 days and 1 year will fetch an interest rate of 6.1% and 6.5% respectively. PNB is offering 6.5% on 444-day and 555-day maturity FDs. On 1 year to 2 years, the bank is offering 6.4% and on 2 years to 3 years, PNB is offering 6.25%. On FDs between 3 years and up to 5 years, PNB is offering 6.25% interest and above 5 years and upto 10 years, the bank is offering 6.5% interest.

7 to 14 days 4.50%

15 to 29 days 4.50%

30 to 45 days 4.50%

46 to 90 days 5.50%

91 to 179 days 5.50%

180 days to 270 days 6.00%

271 days to less than 1 year 6.00%

333 days 6.10%

1 year 6.50%

444 days 6.50%

555 days 6.50%

above 1 year and up to 2 years 6.40%

above 3 year and up to 5 years 6.25%

above 5 years and up to 10 years 6.50%