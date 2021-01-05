SBI new rule to clear high value cheques: 5 things to know

State Bank of India (SBI) has rolled out the 'positive pay system' for cheques. Under the new rule re-confirmation of key details will be needed for payments beyond ₹50,000. This new cheque payment rule came into effect from 1 January 2021. "As per RBI guidelines, we are introducing Positive Pay System (PPS) w.e.f. 01/01/2021 to ensure added security where the cheque issuer now needs to provide details such as account number, cheque number, cheque amount, cheque date payee name with respect to the cheque payments," the lender mentioned on its website.