State Bank of India (SBI) enables its customers to appoint a nominee to the SBI account online from the convenience of their home. It means that customers of SBI Bank do not have to visit the bank branch, they can add a nominee to their SBI account digitally. State Bank of India gives you a nomination facility for all deposit accounts. "Want to add a nominee in your account? You can easily register a nominee by using OnlineSBI & YONO Lite. Enjoy our online services from your comfort zone. Stay home, stay safe," SBI tweeted.

You can add a nominee to your SBI account either by visiting the bank branch or through SBI net banking or mobile banking

Here are the steps to add a nominee through SBI net banking:

1) Login into onlinesbi.com with your username and password.

2) After login, click on the 'Request & Enquiries' tab from the menu.

3) Select the 'Online Nomination' option.

4) If you have multiple accounts, it will display all the accounts.

5)You need to select your account for which you want to add a new nominee.

6)Click on the 'Continue' tab.

7) Enter Nominee Name, DOB, Address and Relationship with the account holder.

8) Click on the 'Submit' tab.

9) Enter the high-security password which you received on your registered mobile number.

10) Click on the 'Confirm' tab to add a new nominee.

Here are the steps to add a nominee through the SBI YONO Lite app

  • Open the SBI YONO Lite app and sign in to your account
  • Click on the "Services" option
  • Click on "Online Nomination"
  • Select your type of account and account number from the drop-down list.
  • Now click on the "Register Nomination" option and enter Nominee Name, DOB, Address and Relationship of the nominee with you.
  • Click on 'Submit' to add a nominee successfully.

