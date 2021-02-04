SBI nominee registration process: How to do it online

Have you added a nominee for your State Bank of India (SBI) account? If not, then you can do from home also. Yes, there is no need to visit the bank branch, you can add nominee in SBI account online also. State Bank of India gives you nomination facility for all deposit accounts, articles in safe custody and safe deposit vaults.

"The nomination is available for accounts opened in an individual capacity (i.e. single/joint accounts as well as accounts of a sole proprietary concern) only, i.e. not for accounts opened in a representative capacity," the bank noted on its website.

"We have good news! Now SBI customers can register their nominee by visiting our branch or logging into onlinesbi.com or via Yono app," SBI informed its customers via a tweet.

We have a good news! Now SBI customers can register their nominee by visiting our branch or logging into https://t.co/YMhpMw26SR.#SBI #StateBankOfIndia #OnlineSBI #InternetBanking pic.twitter.com/AMvWhExDre — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) February 3, 2021

Nomination can be made, cancelled or varied by the account holder anytime during his/her lifetime. While making nomination, cancellation or variation, the witness is required and the request should be signed by all account holders.

"Customers (new as well as existing) are advised to avail nomination facility if they have not availed so far. In case the depositor(s) do(es) not wish to make a nomination, the same should be recorded on the account opening form by the depositor(s) with their full signature," country's top lender mentioned on its website.

How to add nominee in SBI account?

There are three ways to add a nominee in your SBI account

1) By visiting the bank branch

2) Through SBI net banking

3) Through SBI mobile banking

Here are the steps to add a nominee through SBI net banking:

1) Login into onlinesbi.com with your username and password.

2) After login, click on the 'Request & Enquiries' tab from the menu.

3) Select the 'Online Nomination' option.

4) If you have multiple accounts, it will display all the accounts.

5)You need to select your account for which you want to add a new nominee.

6)Click on the 'Continue' tab.

7) Enter Nominee Name, DOB, Address and Relationship with the account holder.

8) Click on the 'Submit' tab.

9) Enter the high-security password which you received on your registered mobile number.

10) Click on the 'Confirm' tab to add a new nominee.

