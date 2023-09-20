SBI: NRIs can now open new bank accounts through the YONO app in three quick steps. Here is how1 min read 20 Sep 2023, 06:27 AM IST
The State Bank of India (SBI) has introduced a digital facility for NRIs to effortlessly open NRE and NRO accounts (both savings and current accounts) through SBI's YONO. This service is designed for NTB or “new to bank" customers, providing them with ease and efficiency in the account opening process.