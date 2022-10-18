The largest public sector bank, State Bank of India (SBI) has raised its interest rates by 10-20 basis points on fixed deposits below ₹2 crore. The revised rates have come into effect from October 15. Senior citizens are the biggest beneficiary of this FD rate hike. However, there is a certain category of elderlies who receive an additional 1% on FD rates applicable. At maximum, these certain categories can earn up to 7.65% which is an inflation-beating return.

