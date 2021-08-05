The demand for gold loans has been strong amid the covid-19 crisis. The interest on gold loans varies, ranging between 7% and 29%. SBI Gold Loan can be availed by a pledge of gold ornaments including gold coins sold by banks with minimum paperwork and low-interest rate. In the current times, gold loans are the safest and easiest way to procure instant funds during an emergency.

Applying for a loan via YONO SBI has multiple benefits:

Application for a loan from the comfort of your home

The lowest interest rate at 8.25% (0.75% concession is available up to 30.09.2021)

Less paperwork

Less processing time

Less in-branch waiting

How to avail of the gold loan using YONO SBI in 4 easy steps:

1) Apply for a loan

Login to your YONO account

On the home page, click on the menu (three lines) on the top extreme left

Click on loans

Click on Gold Loan

Click on Apply Now

Fill in ornament details ( type, quantity, Carat and Net weight) along with all other details available in the dropdown ( Residential Type, Occupation Type), fill the Net Monthly Income and submit the application

2) Visit branch with gold

Visit the branch with gold to be pledged, 2 photos and KYC documents

3) Sign the document

4) Get a loan

Who can avail SBI Gold Loan?

Individuals over 18 years of age with a steady source of income including

Pensioners (No Proof of income required)

Documents required

Application for Gold Loan with two copies of photographs

Proof of Identity with proof of Address

Loan amount

Minimum – ₹20,000

Maximum – ₹50 lac

Rate of interest

At present, SBI is offering gold loans to the customers at the lowest interest rate of 7.5%

Loan tenure

36 months (12 Months in case of Bullet Repayment Gold Loan- a product having no repayment obligation during the loan tenor)

Where to apply for this loan?

YONO

·SBI Branch

Foreclosure fee – The bank has also waived off the foreclosure charges and pre-payment penalty for customers

Gold price

On MCX, gold futures were down moderately at ₹47,888 per 10 gram. Global gold rates were subdued too

Best rate for gold loans

In gold loans, interest rates are an essential factor to consider as they vary widely. However, borrowers should look at other factors, too. For example, many lenders, like Punjab & Sind Bank, Canara Bank and Punjab National Bank, offer gold loans for up to one year. Some lenders, like Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bandhan Bank, offer gold loans for a tenure of up to four years and three years, respectively.

