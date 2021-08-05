SBI offers interest rate discount on gold loan. How to avail via YONO SBI

SBI offers interest rate discount on gold loan. How to avail via YONO SBI2 min read . 01:49 PM IST
SBI gold loan: In the current times, gold loans are the safest and easiest way to procure instant funds during an emergency
The demand for gold loans has been strong amid the covid-19 crisis. The interest on gold loans varies, ranging between 7% and 29%. SBI Gold Loan can be availed by a pledge of gold ornaments including gold coins sold by banks with minimum paperwork and low-interest rate. In the current times, gold loans are the safest and easiest way to procure instant funds during an emergency.
Applying for a loan via YONO SBI has multiple benefits:
How to avail of the gold loan using YONO SBI in 4 easy steps:
1) Apply for a loan
2) Visit branch with gold
3) Sign the document
4) Get a loan
Who can avail SBI Gold Loan?
Documents required
Loan amount
Minimum – ₹20,000
Maximum – ₹50 lac
Rate of interest
At present, SBI is offering gold loans to the customers at the lowest interest rate of 7.5%
Loan tenure
36 months (12 Months in case of Bullet Repayment Gold Loan- a product having no repayment obligation during the loan tenor)
Where to apply for this loan?
YONO
·SBI Branch
Foreclosure fee – The bank has also waived off the foreclosure charges and pre-payment penalty for customers
Gold price
On MCX, gold futures were down moderately at ₹47,888 per 10 gram. Global gold rates were subdued too
Best rate for gold loans
In gold loans, interest rates are an essential factor to consider as they vary widely. However, borrowers should look at other factors, too. For example, many lenders, like Punjab & Sind Bank, Canara Bank and Punjab National Bank, offer gold loans for up to one year. Some lenders, like Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bandhan Bank, offer gold loans for a tenure of up to four years and three years, respectively.
