SBI online: How to open tax saving fixed deposit (FD) account via net banking

For long-term or say one year or above tenure, FD account at SBI can be a good bet as it gives 5.10 per cent to 5.40 per cent on fixed deposits for one year to 10 years tenor. Recently, State Bank of India has revised its FD interest rates for long term tenor. It increased FD interest rate from 5.10 per cent to 5.20 per cent for 2 years to less than 3 years tenure. It raised FD interest rate from 5.30 per cent to 5.45 per cent for 3 years to less than 5 years tenure. However, for tax saving FDs, SBI raised interest rate from 5.40 per cent to 5.50 per cent. For senior citizens, SBI FD interest rate offered is 6.30 per cent on tax saver fixed deposits.

