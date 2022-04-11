SBI OTP-based ATM cash withdrawal: Here is how it works

In a bid to check fraud, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday decided to permit all banks to introduce cardless cash withdrawals through ATMs. "It is now proposed to make card-less cash withdrawal facility available across all banks and ATM networks using the UPI. In addition to enhancing the ease of transactions, the absence of the need for a physical card for such transactions would help prevent frauds such as card skimming, card cloning, etc," RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said while announcing a bi-monthly monetary policy review.