State Bank of India (SBI) recently took to Twitter telling its customers to keep unique internet banking passwords while ensuring they are not names of their family members. "Here's a friendly reminder to update your passwords and don't set it as a family member's name!," SBI said in a tweet.

Sharing a post accompanied by an image on Twitter, SBI mentioned the name of the Tesla CEO Elon Musk's baby. “We like our passwords strong, and baby names unique -- #xæa12musk."

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently made headlines for naming his baby boy X Æ A-12 Musk.

Meanwhile, Musk in an interview recently explained how to pronounce his baby boy’s name. X Æ A-12 is pronounced as “X-Ash-A-Twelve".

Musk's girlfriend Grimes also shared the meaning of their son’s name.,

X, the unknown variable

Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)

A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent

+(A=Archangel, my favorite song) (metal rat)

X AE A-12 is the couple's first child. Musk shares five children - twins Griffin and Xavier and triplets Damian, Saxon and Kai- with ex-wife, writer Justine Musk.

SBI had sent out a mail to its customers in a letter titled, 'A letter for your safety'. It liad out six important tips that customers must follow while banking online. "The key to safe banking is vigilance. SBI has laid out six important protocols that our customers must follow in order to safeguard their personal information from fraudsters. Be Safe. Bank Safe," country's largest lender had tweeted out.

