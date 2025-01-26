SBI Patrons: Special FD scheme for super senior citizens explained. Check interest, eligibility, types & more

Fixed deposits (FDs) for super senior citizens are designed to provide steady income at a higher interest rate compared to regular FDs. Several banks provide various FD schemes for super senior citizens at varied interest rates. India's biggest lender, State Bank of India, offers the SBI Patrons scheme for super senior citizens.

Who is a super senior citizen? A super senior citizen is an individual who is 80 years old or more at any time during the previous year, according to section 194P of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

What is SBI Patrons scheme? SBI launched its term deposit scheme “SBI Patrons” for citizens attaining the age of 80 years or more. Under the scheme, super senior citizens will be offered an interest rate of 10 bps above the regular interest rates applicable to senior citizens.

SBI Patron interest rates The interest rate ranges between 4.10% and 7.60% for super senior citizens. The SBI Patron scheme offers a one-year interest rate of 7.4% and a two-year interest rate of 7.6% on fixed deposits.

Eligibility for SBI Patrons This scheme can be availed by all individuals, including SBI staff attaining the age of 80 years and above.

Both single and joint accounts can apply for this scheme.

For a joint account, the primary account holder should be at the age of 80 years and above.

Existing term deposit customers, including SBI staff can also avail benefit under the system on attaining 80 years of age from the launch date.

The date of birth will be determined by the bank's core banking system (CBS) system. The accountholders will not be required to provide any additional details to receive benefits under the scheme.

The scheme can be availed by only retail depositors for deposits less than ₹ 3 crore.

SBI Patrons : Type of deposit This scheme is available in two types: term deposit receipts and callable deposits under special term deposits.

SBI Patrons : Minimum and maximum amount The minimum amount to apply for this scheme is ₹1,000, while the maximum amount is ₹3 crore.