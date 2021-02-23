SBI Pension Loan: Interest rate, eligibility, documents and other features

SBI Pension Loan: Interest rate, eligibility, documents and other features2 min read . 11:20 AM IST
SBI offers pension loans to senior citizens and family pensioners
SBI offers pension loans to senior citizens and family pensioners
State Bank of India (SBI) offers pension loans to senior citizens and family pensioners receiving a regular pension from the central or state government through the bank. This personal loan can be used by pensioners to fulfil various personal financial needs such as funding your child’s marriage, buying your dream home, planning a trip or get medical aid with a simple and hassle-free loan and repayments.
In a tweet, the country's top lender said: "Get Pension loans at 9.75% and have a happy retirement. All you need to do is SMS <PERSONAL> on 7208933145."
SBI Pension Loan Features
SBI Pension Loan Eligibility
For Central & State Government Pensioners
For Defence Pensioners
For Family Pensioners
SBI Pension Loan interest rates
SBI Pension Loan interest rate starts at 9.75% p.a
Documents
Identity proof: Passport, Pan Card, Voter Identity Card, Driving License, Aadhaar Card
Address proof: Ration Card, Bank Account Statement, Passport, Driving License, Electricity Bill, Telephone Bill, Sale Deed/Property purchase agreement (for owned properties), Aadhaar Card
Income proof: Pension payment order
