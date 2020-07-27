SBI Pension Seva: Check benefits, registration process and other details here

State Bank of India (SBI) has launched a website for the pensioners (other than staff pensioners), who have their pension account in the bank. SBI Pension Seva, the dedicated website for the pensioners is simple to use and would definitely benefit the general public pensioners.

SBI is the largest pension paying bank in India, serving approximately 54 lakhs pensioners across the country. To provide the best of services to senior citizens, SBI has collaborated with Central Government agencies (Defence, Railways, Postal, Telecom, Civil), State Government departments and various autonomous bodies for pension processing.

Pensioners drawing their pension from the country's top lender can login to SBI Pension Seva website and instantly check their pension-related details.

Services available on SBI PensionSeva website:

1) Download of Arrear calculation sheets

2) Download of Pensionslip/Form 16

3) Pension Profile Details

4) Investment related details

5) Life Certificate status

6) Transactions Details

Extended benefits to pensioners

1) SMS alert on mobile phone with pension payment details.

2) Pension slip through email/pension paying branch.

3) Facility to submit life certificate at any branch of State Bank of India.

4) JeevanPramaan facility available at branches.

5) Senior Citizen Savings Scheme(SCSS)

6) EPPO provision for Defence/Railway/CPAO/Rajasthan pensioners

How to register

1) Create a User-ID (with min 5 characters)

2) Now, enter your pension account number

3) Enter your Date of Birth

4) Enter the Branch code of pension paying branch

5) Registered email ID same as submitted to the branch

6) Enter new password, then confirm password

