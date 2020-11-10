SBI Pension Seva: Get all your pension details in just one click

SBI Pension Seva: Get all your pension details in just one click1 min read . Updated: 10 Nov 2020, 08:47 AM IST
- SBI has a dedicated website for the pensioners called the SBI Pension Seva
- SBI Pension Seva provides the facility to submit Life Certificate at any branch of State Bank of India
Every pensioner needs to submit Life Certificate in the month of November every year to continue getting the pension. SBI pension account holders can submit their life certificate or Jeevan Praman Patra at its bank branches or online by the end of December. There are at least four modes of submission of pensioners life certificate- Manual submission, Digital submission at SBI branch, online through the UMANG app, or generate life certificate by visiting Citizen Service Centres (CSC) or Aadhaar Seva Kendra spread in different parts of the country.
Recently, the bank launched a dedicated website for the pensioners called the SBI Pension Seva. This is a website where pensioners of SBI can login and check their pension related details instantly.
The services available on this website include:
Download of Arrear calculation sheets
Download of Pensionslip/Form 16
Pension Profile Details
Investment related details
Life Certificate status
Transactions Details
Extended Benefits to Pensioners
SMS alert on mobile phone with pension payment details.
Pension slip through email/pension paying branch.
Facility to submit life certificate at any branch of State Bank of India.
Jeevan Pramaan facility available at branches.
Senior Citizen Savings Scheme(SCSS)
EPPO provision for Defence/Railway/CPAO/Rajasthan pensioners
How to register:
Create a User-ID
Now, enter your pension account number
Enter your date of birth
Enter the Branch code of pension paying branch
Registered email ID same as submitted to the branch
Enter a new password, then confirm password
So far the deadline for the submission has always been 30th November, but this year in view of the Coronavirus pandemic, the Centre has decided to give the pensioners an extra window to present their Jeevan Pramaan Patra.
