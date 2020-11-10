SBI Pension Seva: Get all your pension details in just one click

Every pensioner needs to submit Life Certificate in the month of November every year to continue getting the pension. SBI pension account holders can submit their life certificate or Jeevan Praman Patra at its bank branches or online by the end of December. There are at least four modes of submission of pensioners life certificate- Manual submission, Digital submission at SBI branch, online through the UMANG app, or generate life certificate by visiting Citizen Service Centres (CSC) or Aadhaar Seva Kendra spread in different parts of the country.

Recently, the bank launched a dedicated website for the pensioners called the SBI Pension Seva. This is a website where pensioners of SBI can login and check their pension related details instantly.

Recently, the bank launched a dedicated website for the pensioners called the SBI Pension Seva. This is a website where pensioners of SBI can login and check their pension related details instantly.

The services available on this website include:

Download of Arrear calculation sheets

Download of Pensionslip/Form 16

Pension Profile Details

Investment related details

Life Certificate status

Transactions Details

Extended Benefits to Pensioners

SMS alert on mobile phone with pension payment details.

Pension slip through email/pension paying branch.

Facility to submit life certificate at any branch of State Bank of India.

Jeevan Pramaan facility available at branches.

Senior Citizen Savings Scheme(SCSS)

EPPO provision for Defence/Railway/CPAO/Rajasthan pensioners

How to register:

Create a User-ID

Now, enter your pension account number

Enter your date of birth

Enter the Branch code of pension paying branch

Registered email ID same as submitted to the branch

Enter a new password, then confirm password

So far the deadline for the submission has always been 30th November, but this year in view of the Coronavirus pandemic, the Centre has decided to give the pensioners an extra window to present their Jeevan Pramaan Patra.

