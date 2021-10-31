This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
SBI: Pensioners can also submit their life certificates by visiting a bank, post office, availing of doorstep service, or at Jeevan Pramaan Portal
The State Bank of India (SBI) is set to launch India's first "Video Life Certificate" (VLC) service on 1 November 2021. This will allow pensioners to submit their Life Certificates through a simple video call from the comfort of their homes. “Now submit your #LifeCertificate from the comfort of your home! Our #VideoLifeCertificate service launching on 1st Nov 2021 will allow pensioners to submit their life certificates through a simple video call," the country's top lender informed via a tweet.
In order to continue receiving a pension, every government pensioner has to submit an annual Life Certificate in November.
Sharing a nearly 1-minute video, SBI has explained a step-by-step process through which bank pension account holders can submit their life certificate through a vieo call starting tomorrow, 1 November 2021.
SBI pensioners can submit a life certificate through a video call: A step-by-step guide