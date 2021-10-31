The State Bank of India (SBI) is set to launch India's first "Video Life Certificate" (VLC) service on 1 November 2021. This will allow pensioners to submit their Life Certificates through a simple video call from the comfort of their homes. “Now submit your #LifeCertificate from the comfort of your home! Our #VideoLifeCertificate service launching on 1st Nov 2021 will allow pensioners to submit their life certificates through a simple video call," the country's top lender informed via a tweet.

