SBI personal loan interest rate July 2025: Check updated rates and processing fees

The State Bank of India (SBI) provides personal loans under multiple different schemes for salaried individuals and pensioners. With competitive interest rates and wide eligibility coverage, the SBI’s personal loans are one among the most sought after options in July 2025.
|Parameter
|Value
|2-Year MCLR (effective 14 Mar 2025)
|9.05%
|Interest rate spread over MCLR
|1.25% - 6.25%
|Effective interest rate range
|10.30% - 15.30% per annum
Note: Actual interest rate depends on the borrower's credit profile, income level, employer category, and SBI relationship.
|Charge type
|Details
|Processing fee
|Up to 1.5% of loan amount ( ₹1,000– ₹15,000) + GST
|Prepayment/ Foreclosure
|3% of prepaid principal (for fixed-rate loans)
|Penal charges
|2% per month on overdue EMI
|Scheme
|Eligible borrowers
|Interest spread over MCLR
|Effective rate (approximately)
|Xpress Elite (Govt/PSU/Defence)
|Salary A/c with SBI
|2.40% – 2.90%
|11.45% – 11.95%
|Xpress Elite (Private)
|Salary A/c (Non-govt.)
|2.55% – 5.05%
|11.60% – 14.10%
|Xpress Credit (General Corporates)
|Salaried
|3.55% – 5.55%
|12.60% – 14.60%
|Xpress Lite
|Entry-level salaried
|~1.25% – 3.05%
|10.30% – 12.10%
Note: Interest rates depend on loan amount, employer category, and credit score.
|Scheme
|Eligible pensioners
|Interest rate (per annum)
|Pension Loan (Treasury/PSU)
|Government pensioners
|11.15%-11.65%
|Jai Jawan Pension Loan
|Defence pensioners
|11.15%
|Pre-approved Pension Loans
|Existing customers
|11.15%
Note: Processing fees are generally lower for pension loans; check scheme terms.
SBI personal loan interest rates are linked to the 2-year Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rate (MCLR), which stands at 9.05% as of 14 March 2025. The final interest rate is calculated by adding a spread ranging from 1.25% to 6.25% over this base rate.
Consequently, the effective personal loan interest rate offered by SBI falls between 10.30% and 15.30%, depending on factors such as the borrower’s credit score, the type of employer, and the specific loan scheme chosen.
Do keep in mind that your SBI personal loan EMI depends on a host of factors such as loan amount, interest rate, repayment tenure. That is why a higher loan or rate means a higher EMI. You can use SBI’s official EMI calculator available on the SBI website to get quick estimates.
Disclaimer: The interest rates, fees, and terms mentioned are indicative and subject to change at the bank’s discretion. Always verify the latest details with SBI before applying for a loan.
