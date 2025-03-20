State Bank of India provides personal loans to salaried as well as self employed professionals who are looking for quick cash to cover their expenses. Personal loans offer quick disbursement and do not require collateral. Hence, it becomes a popular choice for people who want to borrow funds but do not have assets to provide as security.

If you are considering applying for an SBI personal loan, the interest rates offered by the bank play an important role in determining the EMI of your loan.

Factors affecting SBI personal loan interest rates Employment: SBI provides lower rates of interest to salaried people, in particular government, PSU, defence and MNC employees as high job security reflects a better repayment capacity.

Credit score: If you have a credit score above 750, you are more likely to receive lower interest rates.

Monthly income: The monthly income required by SBI to be eligible for a personal loan is ₹15,000 per month, and the EMI on the total loan should not exceed 50% of the monthly income. A higher income may attract better loan deals.

SBI existing relationship: The existing customers and salary account holders may be offered preferential interest rates as compared to new customers.

SBI personal loan interest rates for 2025 Note: The interest rates granted to you by the bank may depend on your overall profile as well as the bank’s policies. Refer to the bank’s official website for latest updates.

XPRESS Credit Scheme [including Pre-approved Xpress Credit (PAXC)/ RTXC/ RMP Xpress Credit] 1. Defence/ Central Armed Police/ Indian Coast Guard

Spread over 2 year MCLR Interest rates 2.40% - 3.90% 11.45% - 12.95%

2. Central Govt./ State Govt./ Police / Railway/ Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) Considered Under ‘RATNA’ Status

Spread over 2 year MCLR Interest rates 2.55% - 5.05% 11.60% - 14.10%

3. Other corporates

Spread over 2 year MCLR Interest rates 3.55% - 5.55% 12.60% - 14.60%

XPRESS ELITE scheme (including RTXC Elite) 1. Salary account with SBI:

Spread over 2 year MCLR Interest rates 2.40% - 2.90% 11.45% - 11.95%

Note:You will not be granted the loan if you do not have a salary account or if you do not transfer your salary account to SBI.

XPRSS FLEXI scheme (Overdraft facility)

Types Interest rates Diamond salary package customers 11.70% - 14.85% Platinum salary package customers 11.70% - 12.20%

In conclusion, personal loans generally offer higher interest rates as compared to other loans in the market. Hence, before you decide on getting a personal loan, you must evaluate your need and whether you can really afford the EMIs or not. This way you can avoid financial burdens and fulfill your needs.