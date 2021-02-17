SBI personal loan is just a missed call or an SMS away

Country's top lender State Bank of India (SBI) offers personal loan facility for customers who need an instant loan with quick approval. Whether it’s a wedding or a vacation, unplanned emergency or planned purchase, SBI customers can get quick approval and instant disbursal with minimal documentation through SBI’s Xpress Credit Personal Loan, the lender mentioned on its website.

In order to avail of SBI's Xpress personal loan facility, the customer needs to give a missed call or send a message.

"All it takes is an SMS, to begin with, your personal loan process. SMS <PERSONAL> on 7208933145," SBI said in a tweet.

In another tweet, the country's top lender wrote, "personal loans made convenient! Give a missed call on 7208933142 and get a call bank from us."

Features of SBI Xpress Credit Personal Loan

Loan up to ₹ 20 lakh.

20 lakh. Low-interest rates.

Interest on daily reducing balance.

Low processing charges.

Minimal documentation

Zero hidden costs.

Provision for the second Loan

No security, no guarantor.

Eligibility

Individuals with salary account with SBI.

Minimum monthly income Rs15,000

Employees working with

-Central/ state/ quasi-government,

-Central PSUs and profit-making state PSUs,

-Educational institutions of national repute,

-Selected corporates with or without a relationship with the bank.

Minimum Loan Amount – ₹ 25,000

25,000 Maximum Loan Amount – ₹ 20 lakh

SBI Xpress Credit Personal Loan interest rate

The interest rate on this SBI loan is 9.60%

Missed Call Number

To apply for SBI Xpress Credit personal loan, give a missed call on this number- 7208933142.

SMS Number

To apply for SBI Xpress Credit personal loan, you can also send an SMS by typing PERSONAL on this number -7208933145.

