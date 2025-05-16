SBI personal loan ₹2.5 lakh – Interest rates, EMI, application details and more

The State Bank of India (SBI) continues to be a preferred option for individual borrowers seeking personal loans. The bank offers amounts of up to ₹35 lakhs with easy and flexible repayment options.
There are also special options available for personal loans above ₹35 lakhs to make borrowing a seamless experience. Now for all such individuals aspiring to secure a ₹2.5 lakh personal loan SBI provides multiple avenues which are available both offline and online.
As a basic eligibility requirement applicants must have a minimum income of ₹15,000 and at-least one year of continuous service or employment.
SBI salary account holders might benefit in this regard from simple and streamlined documentation processes. For complete details on the eligibility criteria on an individual basis refer to the official website of SBI.
Note: The eligibility criteria discussed above is illustrative in nature only. For complete details on a case to case basis refer to the official website of SBI.
As of May 16, 2025 SBI personal loan rates are as follows:
|Feature
|Details
|Interest Rates
|10.30% – 15.30% p.a. (mean: 12.68%)
|Loan terms
|Up to ₹35 lakh, tenure up to 7 years
|Fees and waiver
|Processing fee up to 1.5% + GST (waived for select profiles)
Note: The interest rates discussed above are only for illustrative purposes. For individual interest rates applicable on a case to case basis refer to the official website of SBI
Further, for accurate and updated information, applicants are suggested to consult the official SBI website or contact their nearest SBI branch to get complete information regarding the applicable interest rates in their respective case, terms and conditions applicable on their availed personal loan.
The reason for the same is that personal loan interest rates and associated terms and conditions depend on several factors such as credit scores of applicants, total loan amount, type of loan applied, tenure of loan repayment, past payment history etc.
That is why to get accurate information consider reaching out to the designated customer service team of SBI and the bank's official website.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit; you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit scores. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit, as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.