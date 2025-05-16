SBI personal loan ₹2.5 lakh – Interest rates, EMI, application details and more

SBI provides for personal loans up to 35 lakh with interest rates starting at 10.30% p.a., easy online and offline application options, flexible repayment terms, and simplified documentation for eligible applicants through various channels.

Shivam Shukla
Published16 May 2025
SBI offers instant personal loans up to ₹2.5 lakh with quick disbursal and simple online application through the YONO app.

The State Bank of India (SBI) continues to be a preferred option for individual borrowers seeking personal loans. The bank offers amounts of up to 35 lakhs with easy and flexible repayment options.

There are also special options available for personal loans above 35 lakhs to make borrowing a seamless experience. Now for all such individuals aspiring to secure a 2.5 lakh personal loan SBI provides multiple avenues which are available both offline and online.

Application process:

  • Online through the YONO App: Log in to the YONO SBI app, navigate to the 'Loans' section. Then select 'Personal Loan', and follow the prompts to check eligibility, choose the loan amount, tenure and complete the application through OTP verification. Upon approval, funds are disbursed into your submitted bank account promptly.
  • Pre-approved loans: Eligible SBI customers can apply for and obtain pre-approved personal loans through the YONO application or internet banking by selecting the pre approved personal loan section, entering PAN details and date of birth for validation, and choosing the desired loan amount and tenure.
  • Offline application: You can also visit the nearest SBI branch near your home, discuss loan eligibility and requirements with a bank representative, understand applicable interest rates, fill out the personal loan application form, and submit the necessary documents for verification.

Eligibility criteria:

As a basic eligibility requirement applicants must have a minimum income of 15,000 and at-least one year of continuous service or employment.

SBI salary account holders might benefit in this regard from simple and streamlined documentation processes. For complete details on the eligibility criteria on an individual basis refer to the official website of SBI.

Note: The eligibility criteria discussed above is illustrative in nature only. For complete details on a case to case basis refer to the official website of SBI.

Applicable interest rates and charges:

As of May 16, 2025 SBI personal loan rates are as follows:

FeatureDetails
Interest Rates10.30% – 15.30% p.a. (mean: 12.68%)
Loan terms Up to 35 lakh, tenure up to 7 years
Fees and waiverProcessing fee up to 1.5% + GST (waived for select profiles)

Note: The interest rates discussed above are only for illustrative purposes. For individual interest rates applicable on a case to case basis refer to the official website of SBI

Required documents:

  • Identity Proof: PAN card, Aadhaar card, voter ID, passport, or driving licence.
  • Address Proof: Utility bills, ration card, voter ID, or passport.
  • Income Proof: Latest salary slips, Form 16, or bank statements.

Further, for accurate and updated information, applicants are suggested to consult the official SBI website or contact their nearest SBI branch to get complete information regarding the applicable interest rates in their respective case, terms and conditions applicable on their availed personal loan.

The reason for the same is that personal loan interest rates and associated terms and conditions depend on several factors such as credit scores of applicants, total loan amount, type of loan applied, tenure of loan repayment, past payment history etc.

That is why to get accurate information consider reaching out to the designated customer service team of SBI and the bank's official website.

Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit; you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit scores. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit, as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.

 

 

 

 

