SBI personal loan ₹2.5 lakh – Interest rates, EMI, application details and more

The State Bank of India (SBI) continues to be a preferred option for individual borrowers seeking personal loans. The bank offers amounts of up to ₹35 lakhs with easy and flexible repayment options.

There are also special options available for personal loans above ₹35 lakhs to make borrowing a seamless experience. Now for all such individuals aspiring to secure a ₹2.5 lakh personal loan SBI provides multiple avenues which are available both offline and online.

Application process: Online through the YONO App: Log in to the YONO SBI app, navigate to the 'Loans' section. Then select 'Personal Loan', and follow the prompts to check eligibility, choose the loan amount, tenure and complete the application through OTP verification. Upon approval, funds are disbursed into your submitted bank account promptly.

Offline application: You can also visit the nearest SBI branch near your home, discuss loan eligibility and requirements with a bank representative, understand applicable interest rates, fill out the personal loan application form, and submit the necessary documents for verification.

Eligibility criteria: As a basic eligibility requirement applicants must have a minimum income of ₹15,000 and at-least one year of continuous service or employment.

SBI salary account holders might benefit in this regard from simple and streamlined documentation processes. For complete details on the eligibility criteria on an individual basis refer to the official website of SBI.

Applicable interest rates and charges: As of May 16, 2025 SBI personal loan rates are as follows:

Feature Details Interest Rates 10.30% – 15.30% p.a. (mean: 12.68%) Loan terms Up to ₹ 35 lakh, tenure up to 7 years Fees and waiver Processing fee up to 1.5% + GST (waived for select profiles)

Required documents: Identity Proof: PAN card, Aadhaar card, voter ID, passport, or driving licence.

PAN card, Aadhaar card, voter ID, passport, or driving licence. Address Proof: Utility bills, ration card, voter ID, or passport.

Utility bills, ration card, voter ID, or passport. Income Proof: Latest salary slips, Form 16, or bank statements. Further, for accurate and updated information, applicants are suggested to consult the official SBI website or contact their nearest SBI branch to get complete information regarding the applicable interest rates in their respective case, terms and conditions applicable on their availed personal loan.

The reason for the same is that personal loan interest rates and associated terms and conditions depend on several factors such as credit scores of applicants, total loan amount, type of loan applied, tenure of loan repayment, past payment history etc.

That is why to get accurate information consider reaching out to the designated customer service team of SBI and the bank's official website.